This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5, titled ‘Picking Sides’, the ladies are in prank mode. And Wendy, after being pranked, is left screaming. Gizelle tries hard to not share the details of Juan’s impending proposal. Karen spills the beans regarding her marriage while Ashley shocks Gizelle and Robyn when she claims that she has already penned a witness statement in defense of Monique. For more details, you can check out our recap at the end. And to know what can be expected in the next episode, read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 17 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 17 will release on November 22, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Fifty Shades of Betrayal’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “Robyn reveals the ladies‘ photos on her “Embellished” website, causing tension between her and the “Grand Dame.” Ashley and Gizelle host a dominatrix party filled with whips, sex toys, and leather, but the fun is quickly halted when Ashley reveals her statement in defense of Monique — leaving Candiace feeling betrayed.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 17 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 16 Recap

In ‘Picking Sides’, Gizelle and Karen continue their fight regarding Jamal. The housewives then go on a toboggan ride through the streets of Portugal. Later, in the market, Gizelle confronts Karen for bringing up Robyn’s engagement plans. In another scene, Gizelle informs Ashley that she has secretly got a key to Wendy’s room. The plan is — following dinner, Candiace will distract Wendy while the others put plastic spiders and snakes in her bed. Candiace tries to resolve her differences with Ashley, but the latter won’t budge.

When Wendy sees the critters, she is terrified and the women watch her reaction from the production cameras. The following morning, Robyn shows Gizelle the photos from her hat photoshoot. However, Karen’s pictures are not good and Robyn doesn’t want to use any of them. Finally, Ashley tells Gizelle and Robyn that she has written a statement for Monique’s case against Candiace.

Read More: Who is the Richest Cast Member of The Real Housewives of Potomac?