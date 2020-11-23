This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5, titled ‘Fifty Shades of Betrayal’, Robyn finally unveils the photos of the women for her “Embellished” website. This leads to escalated tensions between her and the “Grand Dame.” Meanwhile, Ashley and Gizelle host a dominatrix party, complete with accessories like whips, sex toys, and leather. However, the environment soon turns sour when Ashley admits that she is giving a statement in favor of Monique. As a result, Candiace feels betrayed. For more details, you can check out our recap at the end. And to know what can be expected in the next episode, read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 18 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 18 will release on November 29, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 18 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Shify Wigs’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Gizelle plans a family photoshoot, but hearts are broken when there is an issue with Jamal. Wendy struggles with telling her mother she wants to quit teaching. Meanwhile, Ashley arranges for Michael to have a face to face with her uncle and mom. Karen celebrates her wig line launch with a ‘Wig Shift Party,’ but a close run-in between Candiace and Monique leaves everyone in an uproar.” You can additionally watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 18 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 17 Recap

Candiace tells Gizelle that she is skeptical if she can trust Karen anymore since Karen is completely on Monique’s side. On the other hand, Robyn shows the ladies their photos while donning hats on her website. And Karen’s pics have been committed. As per Robyn, Karen’s photos do not match the vibe of the site. During lunch, Karen announces her new wig line but not all of the housewives are supportive of the idea. She says that she is hosting a launch party for her brand when Robyn asks: “Are you inviting Monique?” Well, she is not.

Then, we have a dominatrix party and everyone seems to be having a good time. This is when Ashley spills the beans and naturally, Candiace flips out. Wendy brands Ashley as a snake for her decision.

