This week, in the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5, titled ‘Shifty Wigs’, Gizelle hosts a family photo shoot but is heartbroken when there is an altercation with Jamal. On the other hand, Wendy wants to confess before her mom that she wants to leave teaching. Meanwhile, Ashley organizes for Michael to have a face to face discussion with her uncle and mom. Karen celebrates the launch of her wig line with a Wig Shift Party but an issue with Candiace and Monique leads to complications. For more details, you can check out our recap at the end. And to know what can be expected in the next episode, read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 19 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 19 will release on December 6, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Deck the Halls With Drama’. And here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Robyn and Juan seek couples therapy to move forward in their relationship. Gizelle works hard to make sure Robyn’s engagement goes off without a hitch, but Michael’s skepticism causes her to panic. Candiace confronts Karen about setting her up, while Michael Darby and Chris Bassett square off, leaving Michael unhinged.” You can additionally watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 19 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 18 Recap

Karen is excited about her wig launch party. But Monique tells Ashley that Karen had invited her to the event. On the other hand, during the trip to Portugal, Karen had told everyone that she did not invite Monique — because of her tense situation with Candiace. Robyn and Juan look for homes but she tells him that she won’t be moving until they get married. It is Gizelle’s daughter’s birthday and as usual, Jamal is MIA. Monique reaches Karen’s event before the rest of the ladies and she is quickly rushed out by the latter. When the women arrive, Ashley spills the beans before everyone!

