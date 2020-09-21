This week, the ladies in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ navigate several new issues in their personal lives. While Ashley confronts Michael about the blog rumors, Gizelle goes on a wine tasting trip with the ladies to celebrate her literary award. However, tensions soar high and threaten to reach a breaking point. So what happened in episode 8? And what can be expected in the next episode? Read on!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 9 will release on September 27, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on Bravo. The show will release new episodes every Sunday at the same time slot.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Tipping Point’ and its official synopsis goes as follows: “The ladies try to make sense of the altercation between Monique and Candiace, but are left in the dark. Gizelle heads to Atlanta for her daughters’ restaurant opening, meanwhile, Ashley presents Michael with a post-nuptial agreement. Karen seeks help from a third party to mend her relationship, but Ray’s surprising revelation leaves her in tears.” You can also watch its preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 9 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ at 9 pm ET on Bravo every Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 8 Recap

In episode 8 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’, we witness the rumors about Michael not subsiding anytime soon. When an article is published, featuring his photo with another woman, Ashley gets livid, She decides that she must face things head-on with her husband. Michael confesses about whatever happened that night but all the ladies are not convinced. However, Ashley decides to believe Michael’s version of events. She gives him an ultimatum that if this ever happens again, their marriage is over. This is when Ashley makes some intimate reveals about her marriage.

The tensions between Candiace and Monique increase. As per Candiace, Monique had been faking and was pretending to be asleep so that she would not have to say goodbye at the lake house. On the other hand, Monique is upset after Candiace pulls out of speaking at her live podcast event. When the ladies meet during Gizelle’s event at the wine cellar, things get escalate and soon progress to become violent.

