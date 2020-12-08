It’s difficult to believe that this week’s episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ serves as the season 5 finale. After an eventful journey, packed with wine barn brawls and dominatrix parties, the ladies are finally saying their farewells for this year. But worry not. We still have the three-episode Reunion — all geared up to indulge us with more drama in the coming weeks. Want some more insights? Our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 1 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 20 will release on December 13, 2020, at 9.15 pm ET/ 8.15 pm CT, on Bravo. This will be followed by the second part of the Reunion that drops on December 20, 2020. The season will finally wrap up on December 27, 2020, with the third part of the Reunion.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 1 Spoilers

“Receipts, revelations, and more!” — this is how Bravo describes the season 5 Reunion, which has been teased as one of the most emotional get-togethers in RHOP history. Host Andy Cohen sits down with the housewives, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dr. Wendy Osefo — as they reflect on one of the show’s most dramatic seasons to date. One of the ladies aptly says, “We have broken each other this year.” Karen replies, “This is a new beginning if we are willing to pull together.”

While the housewives recount the past, they also face some new revelations. Monique, on the other hand, even brings her pet bird, T’Challa, to the reunion taping. What’s more? The ladies bring in their partners as well. Cohen had rightly teased the Reunion in an episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’: “I was really amazed by how dramatic it was when the husbands came.” You can additionally watch the Reunion preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 1 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the Reunion episode of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 at 9.15 pm ET on Bravo next Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 19 Recap

Let us quickly recap the major highlights of the finale. Robyn and Juan are engaged. They also attend a therapy session where they are advised on how to not repeat their previous mistakes in the future. Everyone is happy for the couple except Michael Darby, who was sure that Juan would never propose to Robyn. Karen tries to amend her relationship by sending group texts where she claims that she was not planning on getting Candiace and Monique to arrive at her wig party at the same time. The Monique and Candiace drama also reaches a peaceful resolution. The judge rules that the fight had happened on mutual content and both of the housewives drop their cases against each other.

