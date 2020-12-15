The first part of the much-awaited Reunions from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 finally dropped this Sunday. And we could not believe our eyes when we saw Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett in the same room. On the other hand, Gizelle Bryant faces the risk of being confronted by the ladies because of her questionable actions. Well, after a drama-packed Reunion Part 1, we can’t wait for its second edition to hit tv screens. Want some more insights? Our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 2 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 episode 21 will release on December 20, 2020, at 9.15 pm ET/ 8.15 pm CT, on Bravo. The season will finally wrap up on December 27, 2020, with the third part of the Reunion.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 2 Spoilers

The second part of the Reunions promises to be even more heated than the first part. Check out this spicy outline by Bravo: “Candiace and Monique go head-to-head; the ladies confront Karen about where her loyalty lies; Gizelle and Robyn lay everything out on what fuelled the alleged trainer plot; Ashley clears the air about Michael, and she makes a shocking revelation.” You can additionally watch the Reunion Part 2 preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 2 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on Reunion Part 2 of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 at 9.15 pm ET on Bravo next Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 20 Recap

Let us quickly recap the major highlights of the first part of the Reunions. Host Andy Cohen asks Karen about her progress and she says that she has had a recent nose injection. Gizelle is placed in the hot seat, regarding her comments about Karen’s remarks that she has some questionable style choices. Robyn, meanwhile, explains that Gizelle’s choices are bold.

The women also talk about Kamala Harris and her role in the White House. On the other hand, Wendy is asked about how she uses her degrees to put others down. Candiace says that things are going well in her personal life. Ashley then drops the bomb. Can Monique and Candiace ever work things out in the near future? We also have a segment where the women talk about Jamal, Gizelle’s lover who is never really seen anywhere.

Read More: Who is the Richest Cast Member of The Real Housewives of Potomac?