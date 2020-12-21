The second part of the wild Reunions from ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 dropped this Sunday. Yes, as expected, there is an endless chain of confrontations and revelations. We will come to the details later. Well, after a drama-packed Reunion Part 2, we can’t wait for its third edition to hit tv screens. Why? The Reunion Part 3 also happens to be the season finale! Want some more insights? Our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 3 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5 Episode 22 aka ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 5 Reunion Part 3 will release on December 27, 2020, at 9.15 pm ET/ 8.15 pm CT, on Bravo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 3 Spoilers

The third part of the Reunions promises to be even more heated than the first and second parts. Check out this spicy outline by Bravo: “The Season 5 Reunion concludes with an epic 90-minute finale. Candiace gathers herself after walking off-stage during the conversation surrounding the altercation and returns to face Monique. Ashley and Monique are accused of having a strategic relationship, and an emotional exchange takes place when Candiace questions Karen’s loyalty. Things take a dramatic turn when the husbands join the stage – Chris Samuels comes in hot and demands accountability against the alleged “plot” against his family, and sets his sights on Gizelle.” You can additionally watch the Reunion Part 3 preview here.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Reunion Part 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on Reunion Part 3 of ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 at 9.15 pm ET on Bravo next Sunday. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website. If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package. Additionally, already released episodes can be rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. The previous four seasons are currently available on Hulu.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 Episode 21 Recap

Let us quickly recap the major highlights of the 2nd part of the Reunions. The Reunion, hosted by Andy Cohen continues and we see Gizelle reacting to the contents of Monique’s binder. She even makes some revelations about her relationship with Jamal — yes, the same Jamal who is always MIA. Karen comes clean about her relationship issues with her husband Ray. On the other hand, Ashley needs to give answers regarding Michael’s questionable antics in the hotel room. Monique believes that some of the housewives have been plotting against her fam. Things take a drastic turn when the discussion shifts to that fated barn fight between Candiace and Monique.

