The eighth installment of ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise, namely, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ AKA RHOP had originally premiered on January 17, 2016, on Bravo TV. When it debuted on the channel, it opened to positive reviews. Critics praised the series for giving an escape route from reality — that too at the highest level. Of course, we know that nobody can behave this way, as showcased in the series, but we still get the required dose of our guilty pleasure from the ridiculous shenanigans displayed by the housewives. Well, after running for four seasons, when RHOP dropped its fifth edition, we were shocked even further by the sheer level of drama that was offered on reality tv! That being said, let us now check out if the show has the scope to spawn its fifth edition.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 5 premiered on August 2, 2020, on Bravo TV and wrapped with its 22nd episode on December 27, 2020. Although Bravo has not renewed the show yet, it should not be a cause of concern. There has been news making the rounds that the next season might see some shake-ups among the cast members. In other words, the buzz on the next edition has already made its way on to leading tabloids. Therefore, it is only a matter of time before we receive a confirmation on the sixth iteration. If renewed soon enough, we can expect ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 to premiere sometime in Summer 2021.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Season 5 throws the limelight on the lives of Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard, and Wendy Osefo. Now, when it comes to the cast for season 6 there have been certain confusions among fans. Let’s address them for you. Gizelle has been one of the notable stars from the series since its inception. And she will definitely make a return in season 6. Now, when it comes to Monique, she had got involved in a physical altercation with Candiace during one of the season 5 episodes. Candiace had even resorted to legal means but in the end, both the women decided to drop the charges against each other. However, personally, they still need to sort out their issues.

So, there was a concern among viewers if both Monique and Candiace will be seen in season 6. Well, EP Andy Cohen pointed out that what makes RHOP so great is the consistency of the cast. Therefore, give your worries a pause. Both Monique and Candiace have reportedly received their contracts for the new iteration. Alongside the duo, the rest of the stars like Ashley, Robyn, Wendy, and Karen should also return for the next outing. With the return of the entire cast, we hope that season 6 finally resolves the differences between Candiace and Monique and reveals the truth about Jamal, Gizelle’s partner. We also expect the season to dive deeper into the lives of the rest of the stars and their interpersonal relationships.

