The 9th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Hip Hop and Heartbreak’. We see Meredith and Seth being elated that they are finally together. On the other hand, Heather has an awkward Valentine’s Day with her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Lisa visits the aquarium and spends time with her family. Jen plans a surprise birthday party for her husband but things go haywire when she does not invite Mary. Whitney comes to know that the other women are talking about Jen behind her back. During the event, things become heated when Whitney decides to tell Jen that there has been a rumor making the rounds at Sharreiff’s birthday party.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. Eight episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 9th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 10th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 10 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 10 will release on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 10 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 10 Spoilers

The 10th episode is called ‘In Hot Water’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “After blowing up at Sharrieff’s birthday party, all of Jen’s relationships are on the rocks. Lisa takes some time away from the drama to focus on work, and now that Heather’s Beauty Lab and Laser business is thriving, she wants to carry that success into her personal life. With Meredith and Seth in a better place, it’s finally time to share some good news. And later, things get heated when Whitney and Heather try to make amends with Jen who’s still fuming about Whitney’s poor timing.” You can also watch its preview here.

