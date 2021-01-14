The 10th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘In Hot Water’ and aptly so! Following her blow up at Sharrieff’s birthday party, all of Jen’s relationships reach a dead end. While Lisa takes some time away from the drama to focus on work, Heather tends to her Beauty Lab and Laser business, which is thriving. Heather now wants to carry that success into her personal life. On the other hand, since Meredith and Seth are in a better place, it’s finally time to share some good news. Finally, things get heated when Whitney and Heather try to make amends with Jen who is furious with Whitney’s poor sense of timing.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. 10 episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 10th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 11th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 11 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 11 will release on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 11 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 11 Spoilers

The 11th episode is called ‘All Bets are Off’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Whitney hosts a dinner with her dad and siblings in an effort to reunite their family, while Jen sets Heather up on a date with Sharrieff’s best friend. When Whitney invites the women for a girls getaway to Vegas, Lisa, who’s still upset with Whitney, has reservations about going. And when Jen takes Heather on an exclusive shopping experience, things take a turn when Jen begins to question Heather’s true loyalty.” You can also watch its preview here.

