The 11th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘All Bets Are Off’ and aptly so! Whitney, in an effort to make amends with her family, hosts a dinner with her dad and siblings. On the other hand, Jen sets Heather up on a date with Sharrieff’s best friend. In another scene, Whitney invites the ladies for a girls’ getaway to Vegas. However, following her fallout with Whitney, Lisa, who is still upset, has reservations about tagging along. Later, Jen takes Heather on an exclusive shopping experience. But things get heated when Jen starts to question where Heather’s true loyalty lies.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. 11 episodes in, and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 10th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 12th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 12 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 12 will release on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 12 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 12 Spoilers

The 12th episode is called ‘Sinners in the City’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “The Vegas trip implodes during dinner when Jen feels betrayed by Meredith and Lisa, yet again. Later that night, the ladies, sans Jen, gather together and discover there is more deception brewing amongst the group. Mary reminds Lisa of Jen’s destructive behavior, and Whitney arranges a spiritually healing activity for the ladies only to be derailed when Meredith’s marriage rumors are brought up, Jen is confronted and the women are left questioning who to trust.” You can also watch its preview here.

