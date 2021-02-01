The 12th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week, and it is titled ‘Sinners in the City’ and aptly so! The ladies are still in Las Vegas, and the trip becomes explosive during dinner when Jen explains that she feels betrayed by Meredith and Lisa once again. Later, on the same night, the women, minus Jen, have a get-together and find out that more deception is brewing among the group members. Mary warns Lisa of Jen’s destructive behavior while Whitney hosts a spiritually healing activity for the housewives. However, things go haywire when Meredith’s marriage rumors are brought up. On the other hand, the ladies confront Jen, and this leads to more trust issues.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. 12 episodes in, and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now, after a drama-packed 12th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 13th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 13 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 13 will release on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 13 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 13 Spoilers

The 13th episode is called ‘Chilly Reception,’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Heather works hard to finish her new Beauty Lab location for her launch party, but worries that she hasn’t connected with Jen since Vegas. Mary goes to her place of peace, her church choir, while Lisa spends time with her family doing what she truly loves – making business plans. Meredith and Seth realize that their marriage is a hot topic for their friends, while Sharrieff surprises Jen with a date night she won’t forget. And at the Beauty Lab Launch Party, Jen tries to make amends with her friends, but it doesn’t go as well as she planned.” You can also watch its preview here.

