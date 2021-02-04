The 13th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ aired this week, and it is titled ‘Chilly Reception’ and aptly so! After all, the latest episode happens to be the season finale. What happens here is, Heather tries her best to finalize her new Beauty Lab location for her launch party. However, she is worried since she has not connected with Jen since their trip to Las Vegas. On the other hand, to seek some peace, Mary visits her favorite place – the church. She partakes in the choir while Lisa spends time with her family doing what she truly loves, making business plans.

Meredith and Seth discover that their marital relationship has become a sensational topic of discussion among the gang members. Sharrieff surprises Jen with a date night, which she will remember forever. Finally, at the Beauty Lab launch party, Jen attempts to repair her bond with her friends. But things do not go as planned. Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. Now that its first season has ended, it’s time to get ready for the much-awaited reunions. Well, let’s get started!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 14 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 14 will release on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 14 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 14 Spoilers

The 14th episode is called ‘Reunion Part 1,’ and it has been filmed entirely in-person. Host Andy Cohen will be seen sitting down with the housewives, holding a stack of question cards. Of course, we expect the conversations to be packed with drama, accusations, and shouting matches. After all, the inaugural season of RHOSLC has certainly been eventful. From highlighting the bonds of the fashionable women in the group to addressing their altercations, the reunion should cover it all. RHOSLC has showcased the stars’ lives as entrepreneurs, wives, and mothers — inclusive of their religious beliefs. And the reunion is bound to touch upon all of these subjects.

Read More: Who Is Richest Housewife of Salt Lake City?