The 14th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ aired this week, and it serves as the first part of the 3-episode reunions. The housewives gather in a studio and meet host Andy Cohen. He terms the first iteration of the show as “a wild and wonderful freshman season.” After that, he starts reading out questions from fans. The first question is for Meredith Marks. A viewer enquires if Mer was upset when she saw Jen Shah “making fun” of Brooks Marks’ sweatsuit collection.

Mer replies in the affirmative and explains that Jen’s comments were not out of kindness. Another viewer asks about Whitney Rose’s opinion regarding Lisa’s reaction to her obsession with stripper poles. Whitney replies: “I actually don’t think Lisa’s jealous of me. I think she just thinks she’s better than me.” Lisa says: “I don’t think that. … I’ve never said that. I don’t feel that way.” And well, the arguments go on! Now that the first part of the reunions has ended, it’s time to get ready for the much-awaited second part. Well, let’s get started!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 15 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 15 will release on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10 pm ET and 9 pm CT on Bravo. Episode 15 serves as the season pre-finale — which will be followed by the final and third part of the reunions on February 24, 2021.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 15 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to say, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial, and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 15 Spoilers

The 15th episode is called ‘Reunion Part 2,’ and it has been filmed entirely in-person. Host Andy Cohen will continue to sit down with the housewives, holding his stack of question cards. Of course, we expect the fights to only get worse in the upcoming episode. In fact, tempers might run so high that we can’t imagine if the ladies can even cohabit in the second season. Bravo’s official synopsis for episode 15 reads as follows: “Still to Come On Part 2 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion:

Tensions between the ‘wives rise as they address some of the season’s biggest dramas.”

