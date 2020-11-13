Bravo TV has set the stage for a new era with its latest ‘Real Housewives’ series — ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’, which dropped on November 11, 2020. And the premiere has proved that the show has all the ingredients, needed to entice diehard fans of the superhit franchise. Episode 1, titled, ‘Welcome to Salt Lake City!’, kicks off with a staple event, a vow renewal, and continues to include more drama and allegations.

Jen throws a Tongan-themed birthday party for Meredith and she compares it to the Met Gala! But things turn sour, soon enough, when Jen confronts Mary about some insensitive comments the latter had apparently made about Jen’s family. Heather finds out that her BFF from college, Lisa, has been spreading rumors about her. On a good note, Whitney finally has her dream wedding with her long-term beau.

Leaving aside the events of episode 1, Salt Lake City, the hotspot for all the glitz and ego clashes, is ruled by religion – specifically Mormonism — something that is covered in the premiere as well. Well, now after a drama-packed inaugural episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the next episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 2 Release Date:

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 2 will release on November 18, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 2 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘A Snow Mountain of Trouble’. The episode sees Meredith throwing a lavish birthday party. However, things go for a toss when Jen and Mary get into a heated argument. Jen accuses Mary of being highly insensitive towards the former’s aunt. On the other hand, Whitney confronts Lisa about the latter’s behavior during Whitney’s vow renewal.

Meredith is seen dealing with marital issues and Whitney meets up with her father to help him navigate a crisis. Heather invites all the women to a ski day. The outing kicks off on a good note but the situation soon goes out of hand when Whitney and Heather decide to confront Lisa about her judgmental behavior. You can additionally watch episode 2’s preview right here.

