The second episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and the drama could not get any better! In ‘A Snow Mountain of Trouble’, Meredith throws a lavish birthday party but as expected, things soon become heated when Jen and Mary decide to start an argument. As per Jen, Mary had been insensitive toward her aunt. Apparently, when Jen returned after seeing her aunt who was admitted to have both her legs amputated, Mary had remarked that Jen smelt like a hospital.

Meanwhile, Whitney cannot forget Lisa’s unacceptable behavior at her vow renewal. So she brings up the issue and confronts Lisa. Meredith has to deal with her own marriage problems while Whitney talks to her dad. The latter helps her father in dealing with a crisis situation. On the other hand, to take everybody’s mind off things, Heather invites all the women to a ski day. In the beginning, things move at a smooth pace. However, the peace is short-lived since Whitney and Heather confront Lisa about her judgmental attitude.

Well, it seems the latest addition to the ‘Housewives’ franchise is off to a promising start. Two episodes in and we already cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed second episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the third episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 3 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 3 will release on November 25, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 3 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode is called ‘Everybody Needs a Switzerland’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo TV: “With the ladies operating on a “clean slate,” Whitney plans a roaring 20s party. Heather hosts a baby shower for five of her young, Mormon, pregnant employees, Meredith and Mary grow closer, and Jen acts inappropriately at a nighttime gathering. Later, when Meredith cancels plans, Jen begins to grow skeptical of Mary’s involvement and questions Meredith’s friendship.” You can also watch the preview for episode 3 here.

