The 3rd episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Everyone Needs a Switzerland’. The ladies promise to press the restart button and begin on a clean slate. To celebrate the new deal, Whitney gears up to throw a lavish 20s party. On the other hand, Heather hosts a baby shower for five of her young employees, who are all pregnant at the same time. Meredith and Mary begin to bond over their long marriages. But as expected, things get complicated when Jen decides to turn up and act inappropriately at a nighttime gathering.

In another scene, Meredith cancels her plans for a slumber party. This causes Jen to become suspicious of Mary’s involvement in Meredith’s decision. She even ends up confronting Meredith’s friendship at the 1920s themed party. We additionally learn that Mary had married her grandmother’s second husband who was her step-grandfather! Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama. Three episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed third episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the fourth episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 4 will release on December 2, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 4 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is called ‘Roaring Emotions’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo TV: “At the conclusion of Whitney’s 20s Party, Jen’s explosive temper reaches a boiling point and Meredith and Mary are the targets. Meredith finally reveals the truth about her marriage to Lisa, while Jen shares the details with Heather, who then tells Whitney. Mary takes the high road and invites Jen to her luncheon hoping to squash their issues for good, but when Jen tries to open up to the group things take a sudden turn for the worst.” You can also watch the preview for episode 4 here.

