The 4th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Roaring Emotions’. The ladies are getting ready to wrap up Whitney’s 1920s-themed party. But then, Jen loses her temper and almost acts unhinged. She targets Meredith for canceling her plans. And she even calls her disloyal for siding with Mary. Meredith leaves the party, saying that no one should be dictating who should be friends with whom in their 40s. And Jen shows the middle finger, literally, to everyone!

Later, Meredith comes clean about her marriage to Lisa. Jen hears about it and shares the titbits with Heather, who then conveys the same to Whitney. Mary decides to forgive Jen for her behavior and invites her to her luncheon. But as Jen starts talking, things go from bad to worst. She explains that she has a tendency to lose her cool just because she cares too much for her friends. An annoyed Mary points out that bringing up her step-grandfather was in the middle of the argument was ‘cruel’.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama. Four episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 4th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 5th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 5 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 5 will release on December 9, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 5 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is called ‘Ladies Who Lunch’, and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo TV: “Mary’s luncheon ends in disaster when Jen accuses Mary of being racist and Mary accuses Heather of being two-faced. While Whitney deals with her daddy issues, Meredith’s marriage problems escalate and Lisa reflects on her own marriage. Heather, caught between two friends, attempts to smooth things over with Mary who is still hurting over the things Jen said about her.” You can also watch the preview for episode 5 here.

