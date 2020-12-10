The 5th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Ladies Who Lunch’. Mary organizes a luncheon and like all events, it ends in disaster. Why? Well, Jen decides to accuses Mary of being a racist. On the other hand, Mary claims that Heather is a two-faced person. What’s more? In another scene, Whitney is seen to be dealing with her daddy issues. Meanwhile, Meredith’s marital issues reach a boiling point and Lisa reflects on her own marriage. Heather is caught between two of her friends and is confused about whom to support. She, therefore, attempts to smooth things over by talking to Mary, who is still upset with the rude things Jen had said about her.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama. Five episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 5th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 6th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 6 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 6 will release on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 6 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 6 Spoilers

The 6th episode is called ‘Sundance City’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “When Sundance arrives in Utah, it’s nonstop parties and celebrations for the ladies. When Whitney throws her husband, Justin, a 52nd birthday party, Jen and Mary finally call a truce. Meredith helps her son Brooks prep for Salt Lake City’s very first fashion week while Heather is on the prowl for a one-night stand, with the help of Vanderpump Rules’ Utah natives Lala and Katie to assist. And while everyone is partying, Lisa is too busy planning Sundance parties for everyone else in Park City.” You can also watch the preview for episode 6 here.

Read More: Who Is Richest Housewife of Salt Lake City?