The 6th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Sundance City’. As the name suggests, the episode sees Utah welcoming Sundance, accompanied by nonstop parties and celebrations for the housewives. Whitney organizes a 52nd birthday party for her husband, Justin while Jen and Mary finally reconcile. Meredith guides her son Brooks in preparing for Salt Lake City’s very first fashion week. On the other hand, Heather scours for options on a one-night stand while taking the help of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Utah-based alums Lala and Katie.

In the midst of the parties, Lisa gets busy planning for the Sundance events for everyone else in Park City. She even says: “When it comes to Sundance, I am my most busy. I have 10 days straight of nonstop events for multiple businesses, multiple companies, night after night after night. … It is hard. It is not for everyone, but I love it.” Her husband John who helps her adds: “We own everything together but days that Lisa is my boss — I think that’s every day that ends in Y. I don’t mind it at all. I mean, she’s a great boss. We work really well together.” Heather, however, does not think that Lisa is the Sundance Queen. She tells the cameras: “Kathryn [Burns] is very well connected in Park City. She owns Park City Live. It’s the main club. Anyone who’s anyone comes and performs there. She’s the queen of Sundance, but don’t tell Lisa.”

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. Six episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 6th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 7th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 7 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 7 will release on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 7 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 6 Recap

