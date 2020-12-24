The 7th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Fashion Faux Pas’. As the name suggests, the episode sees Utah saying goodbye to Sundance. With the glitz and glamor gone, Lisa makes a promise while Whitney has a new issue — her dad says he wishes to get released from the treatment center and move on with his life. On the other hand, Heather finally reveals before her daughters that she has some hesitations with Mormonism. Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. Seven episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 7th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 8th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 8 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 8 will release on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 8 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 8 Spoilers

The 8th episode is called ‘Hot Tub Confessions’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “While Heather works on expanding her business, Lisa and John have a heart to heart about how much work she’s taking on and Whitney enlists her husband, Justin to have a difficult conversation with her father. And although Meredith and Seth decide to give their marriage another shot, after a fun day of snowmobiling, Whitney grows curious about Meredith’s marriage and wonders if there is any truth to what Jen is implying. Later, Lisa, Meredith, Jen, and their husbands hang out at Jen’s house; While the women dish about their marital issues, the men give their side of the story.”

