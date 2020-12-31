The 8th episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ dropped this week and it is titled ‘Hot Tub Confessions’. We see the ambitious Heather working toward expanding her business while Lisa and John have a detailed discussion about the workload of the former. On the other hand, Whitney asks her husband, Justin to have a difficult conversation with her father. Meanwhile, Meredith and Seth decide that they need to give their marriage another chance. They have quite some fun during a day of snowmobiling but the activities arouse Whitney’s curiosity. In another scene, Lisa, Meredith, Jen, and their spouses have a get-together at Jen’s house. The ladies hash out their issues while the husbands tell their side of their stories.

Indeed, the latest addition to the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise has already proven that it does not shy away from raw drama and flashy glitz and glamor. Eight episodes in and we cannot wait for the next part to hit tv screens! Well, now after a drama-packed 8th episode, you must be wondering what can go down in the 9th episode. As usual, our preview covers it all!

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 9 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ episode 9 will release on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on Bravo. New episodes will land every Wednesday night at the same time slot.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 9 Online?

If you are in the US, you can easily catch up on the latest episodes of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ at 10 pm ET on Bravo every Wednesday night. Needless to mention, you will need a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can catch the season on-demand or online at Bravo’s official website.

If you are a cord-cutter, you can resort to the multiple live TV streaming services, namely, Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now. Hulu + Live TV also offers a one-week free trial and it contains Bravo as a part of its package.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Episode 9 Spoilers

The 8th episode is called ‘Hip Hop and Heartbreak’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Bravo: “Meredith and Seth are happy to be back together, while Heather has an awkward Valentine’s Day with her ex-husband and Lisa spends time with her family at the aquarium. And after Jen plans a surprise birthday party for her husband and doesn’t invite Mary, Whitney hears that the other women are talking about Jen behind her back and things get heated when she decides to tell Jen the rumor during Sharreiff’s birthday party.” You can also watch its preview here.

