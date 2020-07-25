Dave Franco’s directorial debut, ‘The Rental,’ is a modern-day horror story that taps into the age-old trope. Two couples rent an Airbnb and soon begin to suspect that the owner is spying on them. Their stay turns extremely dark and twisted thereon. Horror has often leaned on the entire murderous host or neighbor trope. However, ‘The Rental’ has a finely executed narrative and masterfully created atmosphere, which has earned it positive reviews from critics. It is not easy to stand out in a genre like horror, which witnesses so many entries. Naturally, you might be curious about where to stream ‘The Rental.’ Right after we walk you through the premise, we have a complete guide for your perusal.

What is The Rental About?

An oceanside getaway turns sour for two couples who have the sneaking suspicion that the host of their near-perfect rental house is spying on them. Their weekend of celebration soon turns sinister as the couples are left fighting for survival. It juggles some genre elements to deliver an unforgettable tale of horror.

Is The Rental on Netflix?

Netflix has a stellar collection of films and shows, and when it comes to horror, the platform can match the best of them. ‘The Rental’ is not available for Netflix subscribers, but you can always check out ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe.’ The horror unfolds gradually when a body is brought into a morgue run by a father-son duo. As the night wears on, both the rational men come to the chilling conclusion that something is terribly wrong.

Is The Rental on Hulu?

Hulu tries to stay ahead of the curve by making smart additions to the platform. Horror is a popular genre, and the streamer attempts to cater to its audiences by having an impressive roster. ‘The Rental’ is not on Hulu, but you can check out ‘The Lodge.’ It is a recent addition, and the tale unravels gradually, horrifically, until you cannot take it anymore. Two children are trapped with their father’s new girlfriend, soon after their mother commits suicide. Once they are snowed in due to a blizzard, the lodge comes to manifest all their terrors. The girlfriend also has to face the ghosts of her past.

Is The Rental on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has globally sourced content to cater to the tastes of all viewers. While ‘The Rental’ cannot be streamed by Prime subscribers as is, you can always rent and watch the movie. Check it out here.

Where to Watch The Rental Online?

If you’re not subscribed to the major streaming platforms, don’t worry. ‘The Rental’ can be watched on most of the VOD services including, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu or DirecTV.

Where to Watch The Rental For Free?

Sorry, but ‘The Rental’ is only available for watching after you have acquired a copy of the movie, albeit digital. Thus, freeloaders are out of luck. Moreover, we urge our readers to pay for any art they consume.

