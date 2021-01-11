‘The Resident,’ which had initially premiered on Fox in January 2018, is a medical drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the staff members at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Lending a deep insight into the bureaucracy prevalent in the medical industry, the series is created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, and Roshan Sethi. Taking inspiration from the book ‘Unaccountable’ by Marty Makar, the show opened to positive reviews, owing to its take on contemporary healthcare providers’ ethical issues. It also garnered good ratings, thanks to the seamless performances by the lead cast. Well, after three remarkable seasons, the series now returns with its 4th edition. Want some more details? We are here to help you with that.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 1 is slated to premiere on January 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on Fox.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘The Resident’ season 4 on tv as and when they air on Fox, on Tuesdays, at 8 p.m ET. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Fox’s official website. You can additionally stream full episodes LIVE or ON DEMAND on Fox Now, provided you have a TV provider login. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV. Previous episodes are additionally available on Hulu and for purchase on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season four sticks to the same premise as that of its predecessors and continues to chronicle the daily heroism of today’s health care workers, i.e., the doctors and nurses at Chastain Memorial Hospital. The professionals navigate challenges in their personal lives and careers as they struggle to improve their patients’ health. The new season follows Dr. Conrad Hawkins and Nurse Practioner Nicolette Nevin, who finally tie the knot in a small, quaint, and intimate wedding. Over the episodes, we see their bond strengthening.

On the other hand, as Chastain transitions from a private to a public hospital, the doctors attempt to fix the organization’s internal system. Dr. Randolph Bell tries to come to terms with his past and decides to locate his estranged former stepson, plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong. Bell gears up to recruit Wong in Chastain so that he can increase the number of world-class surgeries at the hospital. Talented surgical resident Dr. Mina Okafor and her equally expert mentor, Dr. AJ Austin, start to grow closer personally.

The premiere episode is called ‘A Wedding, A Funeral,’ and as the name suggests, it sees the doctors gearing up for Conrad and Nic’s nuptials while battling the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the official synopsis for episode 1 as outlined by Fox: “After a long wait, Conrad and Nic prepare for their wedding day; flashbacks to the early days of the COVID-19 crisis shine a light on the heroism of the doctors and the toll the virus took on everyone at Chastain Memorial.” You can also watch the promo trailer for season 4 below:

