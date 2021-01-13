The premiere episode of ‘The Resident’ Season 4 sees Conrad and Nic preparing for their wedding day after a long wait. The episode also sheds light on the heroic deeds of the docs via flashbacks to the COVID-19 crisis — when the virus had taken a toll on everyone at Chastain Memorial. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? We are here to help you with that.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 19, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on Fox.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

You can catch the latest episodes of ‘The Resident’ season 4 on tv as and when they air on Fox, on Tuesdays, at 8 p.m ET. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Fox’s official website. You can additionally stream full episodes LIVE or ON DEMAND on Fox Now, provided you have a TV provider login. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV. Previous episodes are additionally available on Hulu and for purchase on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode is called ‘Mina’s Kangaroo Court’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “When Cain’s elective surgery patient returns with complications, Mina and Raptor butt heads over how to handle the situation; Conrad and Devon treat a local Congresswoman.” You can also watch its promo below:

The Resident Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere episode, we see how the coronavirus had affected the entire staff at Chastain Memorial. Via flashbacks, we learn that Dr. Kit Voss, Nurse Hundley, and Devon’s father, Tejan, had all contracted the virus. While Kit and Hundley recovered, Tejan eventually succumbed to the disease. When Devon could not meet his dad in the public hospital, he had to say his farewell on a video call.

Now, in the present, “sometime in the future, when the COVID-19 pandemic is history,” Conrad and Nic get ready for their long-awaited wedding ceremony. We again get a series of flashbacks that take us to the earlier days of the pandemic at Chastain Park. We see how the staff had tackled issues like shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the financial constraints of cutting back on elective surgeries and other procedures. Back in the current time, we have some hope and joy. Conrad and Nic say their vows in a beautiful and emotional outdoor ceremony. On the other hand, AJ reveals at the reception that he has broken up with his girlfriend Andrea. Later, he and Mina shared their long-awaited first kiss. Mina is happy but wants to keep the professional relationship unaffected. So she says: “This changes nothing.”

