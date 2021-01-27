The 3rd episode of ‘The Resident’ Season 4 sees Cain trying to be a hero at a crash scene. However, when he himself is struck by a car, the rest of Chastain’s staff is forced to put aside their personal issues to try and save his life. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? We are here to help you with that.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 4 is slated to premiere on February 2, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on Fox.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 4 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 4 on TV as and when they air on Fox. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Fox’s official website. You can additionally stream full episodes LIVE or ON DEMAND on Fox Now, provided you have a TV provider login. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV. Previous episodes are additionally available on Hulu and for purchase on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

The 4th episode is called ‘Moving on, and Mother Hens’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “The staff works together to diagnose a mother-daughter pair who both come in with a mystery illness; Devon deals with an unexpected visit from his mother; Conrad and Nic try to figure out the best time to tell everyone their big news.” You can also watch its promo below:

The Resident Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

Mina and Raptor’s romance sees a major development in the 3rd episode. When the surgeons find out that Dr. Cain had fabricated symptoms for one of his patients during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are not happy. The misinformation had caused the patient to contract the virus during an unnecessary visit to the operating room. On the other hand, Mina and Raptor get into an argument on how to handle Cain. Mina believes that they should report him while Raptor counters that Cain could still be redeemed. Toward the end, Mina informs Cain’s patient about his malpractice. Obviously, the patient announces that he is going to sue Chastain. Raptor is angry, and he suggests that he and Mina should take a break from sleeping together.

Meanwhile, Nic reveals that she is pregnant. It has only been a few weeks since she and Conrad tied the knot. And the news is surprising. The hospital creates a memorial wall in honor of all the medical staff they lost to COVID. The whole team gathers to remember them. Randolph tells Kitt that he regrets a lot of things about his past. Later, Randolph stops by where his step-son works and explains that he had always put work before personal relationships. But his son says that if he had cared enough, he would have been there with him while he was growing up.

