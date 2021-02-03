The 4th episode of ‘The Resident’ Season 4 sees the team trying to diagnose a mother-daughter duo who have been afflicted with a strange disease. On the personal front, Devon deals with an unexpected visit from his mother. Meanwhile, Conrad and Nic try to finalize the right time to tell everyone their big news. More on that later. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Want some more details? We are here to help you with that.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 5 is slated to premiere on February 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT, on Fox.

Where to Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

You can catch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 5 on TV as and when it airs on Fox. The next option is to catch all the aired episodes on Fox’s official website. You can additionally stream full episodes LIVE or ON DEMAND on Fox Now, provided you have a TV provider login. Without cable, you can live-stream the series on Fubo, YouTubeTV, and DirecTV. Previous episodes are additionally available on Hulu and for purchase on Vudu and Amazon Prime Video.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is called ‘Home Before Dark’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Fox: “With Chastain on the verge of shutting down due to the sale by Red Rock, Conrad tries a last-ditch effort to save the hospital; the doctors plan for their next career moves; Nic is injured by a deranged patient.” You can also watch its promo below:

The Resident Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

Mina and AJ decide to take the next big step in their relationship. On the other hand, Nic and Conrad learn that they are expecting. Also, Chastain’s in some serious trouble because of Red Rock, of course. Coming back to our first couple, Mina drops a bombshell. She proposes to AJ and asks him to marry her. Her visa is expiring soon, and she needs to tie the knot with an American citizen to stay back. AJ is a bit surprised but tells her: “You are terrible at this. Proposals usually come with a ring and a carefully crafted speech about commitment and love, full of compliments. Flowers wouldn’t hurt. You didn’t even buy me a nice dinner first.” Then he promises her that although this is a rushed marriage, they will make it work.

On the other hand, Nic wants to give some time before sharing the news of the pregnancy. She is a bit skeptical because of her previous miscarriage. But people already guess that some big reveal is on the way. Therefore, Nic and Conrad gather Mina, Devon, Kit, and Hundley to make the announcement. They also say that they are having a girl! Bell decides that he is once again ready to assume the position of the CEO. But then, he comes to know that Red Rock has blocked the CEO opening. Yorn says: “We sold Chastain. We are standing on a prime piece of real estate. These buyers are developers. They’re turning Chastain into luxury condos.”

