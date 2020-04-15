Based on Mark Burnell’s book of the same name, ‘The Rhythm Section‘ is a gripping action drama. The premise follows a woman who seeks out vengeance. Once she discovers that the plane crash, in which she lost her family, was a terrorist attack, she decides to stop at nothing to get to the orchestrators.

Despite ‘The Rhythm Section’ being panned upon release, an action movie is always an enjoyable experience. You can simply sit back and not have to overthink. At a time when films aid our escapism, you might be wondering where to stream the movie. We have you covered, right after walking you through the movie’s plot.

What is The Rhythm Section About?

When a tragic plane crash kills her entire family, Stephanie Patrick goes down a self-destructive path. She’s addicted to drugs and works as a prostitute in London. However, once she uncovers that the crash was not an accident, she turns to a former CIA operative for assistance.

As she begins her quest for truth, it transforms into something much more violent. Stephanie decides to walk the path of revenge and deliver her brand of justice to those responsible for orchestrating the attack.

Is The Rhythm Section on Netflix?

Netflix has a fantastic collection of films and television shows that cater to a wide array of tastes. Since action movies are well-loved, the platform has a splendid selection. You won’t find ‘The Rhythm Section’ on Netflix, but you can check out ‘Drive,’ which is also a fantastic revenge-driven action flick.

Is The Rhythm Section on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers never run out of fascinating new content, as the platform keeps making smart additions to stay ahead of the curve. ‘The Rhythm Section’ is not on the platform, but you can check out ‘Kill Bill: Vol.1‘ and ‘Kill Bill: Vol.2‘, which combines intense action, with a gripping revenge narrative.

Is The Rhythm Section on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime gives Netflix fierce competition with globally sourced content. Unfortunately, ‘The Rhythm Section’ cannot be streamed as is, by Prime subscribers. However, you do have the option to buy and stream the movie on the platform. Check it out here.

Where Can I Stream The Rhythm Section Online?

No subscriptions to the major platforms? No worries. You can still stream and watch ‘The Rhythm Section.’ All you have to do is acquire it through VOD services. Head to FandangoNow or Vudu, where you can obtain the SD, HD, or Ultra HD versions. While Vudu lets you rent and buy it, FandangoNow only has the option for purchase, currently.

Is The Rhythm Section on DVD and BluRay?

‘The Rhythm Section’ will become available on DVD and BluRay from April 28, 2020. If you don’t wish to wait that long, you can always preorder your copy here.

Can I Stream The Rhythm Section Online For Free?

Unfortunately, you cannot stream the movie for free right now. You have to wait until ‘The Rhythm Section’ becomes available on a platform with a free trial period. However, we’d urge our readers to pay for all the art they consume.

