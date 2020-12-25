‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ is an anime adaptation of the eponymous manga series, which is, in turn, adapted from the Japanese dark fantasy isekai light novels, written by Aneko Yusagi. The first season of the show aired in January 2019 and it covers the first five volumes of its literary counterparts. The story follows Naofumi Iwatani, a young guy with an easygoing attitude who is transported to a parallel universe, alongside three other youngsters. They have been summoned to become the world’s Cardinal Heroes and battle inter-dimensional monsters called Waves. Well, after an action-packed and well-received season 1, here is everything we know about ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 1 premiered on January 9, 2019, on AT-X. It then wrapped up with its 25th episode on June 26, 2019. In the US, the anime can be watched on Crunchyroll. During the 2019 Crunchyroll Expo, it was announced that the show has been renewed for a second and a third season. At 2020’s virtual Crunchyroll Expo, it was confirmed that ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ season 2 will premiere sometime in 2021.

Masato Jinbo replaces Takao Abo as the director in the second edition while the rest of the crew reprises their roles. The second season is co-produced by Kinema Citrus and DR Movie.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Plot: What Can it be About?

Season one chronicles the journey of Naofumi as he rises to become a shield hero. As opposed to his other three peers, who had grown up in lavish homes, our protagonist had faced hardships since his childhood. Now, when he enters the parallel universe, he faces more obstacles — and starts trusting only himself since he turns increasingly cynical. Eventually, toward the end of season one, Naofumi finds true friendship, surpassing the other heroes. The finale reveals that they have more heroes from other worlds who can offer tough competition. So, in the second season, Naofumi has to hone his skills further if he intends to protect this world.

Season 2 additionally takes us back to the secrets of the book that Naofumi had originally encountered before being transported to a new world. We also meet the king in a courtroom and there is a massive story that involves this character as well. Both Raphtalia and Filo share moments of their past that they reminisce on. On the other hand, the book gets continually updated to introduce the squad to new missions and adventures. Naofumi also encounters several more new characters in his journey in the next edition.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Trailer

You can check out the official trailer for ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero’ season 2 below:

