Episode 16 of The Rookie’s second season brings a surprising mash-up with American Idol when Officer Chen lands up on the stage! To add to the pleasant twist, we get to hear Chen performing a song — and she has a wonderful voice! We really hope to hear more of her singing in the future episodes.

Now, if you are already done with the episode, let’s gear up for the next part. Read on to know the tune-in times and streaming details of The Rookie season 2 episode 17.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17 is slated to be released on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on ABC. It is called “Control.”

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Officer Nolan’s relationship with his first confidential informant is tested when he discovers her back on the street dealing drugs; Lucy’s fear of dating following her abduction is beginning to threaten her friendship with Jackson.”

You can also check out its official promo below:

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 2 Episode 17 Online?

Our recommendation to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of The Rookie is to tune in to ABC with a cable subscription and watch the season on your television screens at the aforementioned time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes the day after they air on the ABC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu. Already released episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 16 Recap:

Officers Chen and Bradford investigate a case and the former finds herself on the audition stage of American Idol. She delivers a spectacular performance and rejoins her colleague. In another scene, the rest of the crew donates blood and Nolan tells everyone that his son Henry had a birth defect called Tetralogy of Fallot. He underwent four surgeries and is doing good now.

Wesley and Lopez plan a getaway to Napa Valley but Lopez is worried what would happen if Wesley ends up proposing her. But when he does, she accepts. Don, Harper’s ex, informs the latter that their daughter Lila is having nightmares and is claiming to see ghosts. Further investigation into the matter reveals that Lila was seeing an old woman in her nightgown. Nolan and Harper are able to track the lady down and get her back home. But Lila is still not convinced about why she is hearing voices.

On the other hand, a reporter named Valerie Castillo is trying to get a scoop about robbers stealing from guests in a hotel. Lucy helps out the reporter in getting the required information but the latter tricks the officer into capturing the criminals to get to the bottom of the case. While Lucy and Tim go ahead with the arrest, Valerie climbs the top of a balcony to capture a photo. However, she would have fallen to her death if she had not let her phone fall and allowed the cops to rescue her.

