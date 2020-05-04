‘The Rookie’ season 2 aired its pre-finale this week, which is the first part of a two-episode finale — that will wrap up next week. The current outing’s 20th episode will pick up the story from where we left off this Sunday. Officer Nolan will find out that there is much more to his discovery. Well, if you wish to know more about the upcoming part, read on!

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ Season 2 Episode 20 is slated to be released on May 10, 2020, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on ABC. It is called ‘The Hunt’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Nolan’s discovery goes much deeper than he expected and could put his life and career in jeopardy.” You can also check out its official promo below:

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 2 Episode 20 Online?

Our recommendation to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘The Rookie’ is to tune in to ABC with a cable subscription and watch the season on your television screens at the aforementioned time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes the day after they air on the ABC official website.

Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. Additionally, season 1 is available on Hulu. Already released episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rookie Season 2 Episode 19 Recap:

In episode 19, the team celebrates the one-year anniversary of their training program, After 30 days, they will need to operate independently. Lucy is dating the EMT named Emmitt while Lopez says that both her mum and mother-in-law are interfering in her wedding plans.

We meet officer Chris Rio, Jackson’s friend, who is in the trail of an armed man for firing shots. The rest of the crew decides to help Rio in the chase. A Maserati crashes into a vehicle and when Rio lands in the midst of the chaos, he ends up getting shot. Harper and Nolan locate the car; the gun is there but the driver is nowhere to be found.

The officers manage to get the ID of the Maserati’s driver and discover that the culprit is Serj Darien a member of the Armenian mob. Nolan discovers that some dirty cop is giving out intel to the gang. Grey gives the complete reign of the case to Lopez. Later, Nolan goes back to check on the evidence at the precinct but notes that the gun has vanished.

Officer Chris Rio succumbs to his gun-shot wound and the case now turns into the murder of a police officer. Officer Erin Cole turns off her body cam and goes MIA. The LAPD tracks her down and finds her with the gun. She says “Armstrong” and at that precise moment, Armstrong shoots her from behind. According to him, he thought Cole was going to shoot Nolan. Nolan rewatches the footage and notes that Cole uttered Armstrong’s name without even seeing him. The same night, Nick Armstrong visits Ruben Darien, who congratulates him for a job well done.

