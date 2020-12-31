ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ is a police procedural television series, created by Alexi Hawley. The story revolves around the LA police department and the 40-something John Nolan, the oldest rookie in his workplace. ‘The Rookie’ premiered with its first season on October 16, 2018. Following a quick renewal, its second season premiered in September 2019. However, because of the pandemic-induced production shutdowns, news on the third season has been a bit convoluted. Well, let’s step in here and give you accurate updates on the release schedule, cast, and plot details of the third edition.

The Rookie Season 3 Release Date:

‘The Rookie’ season 2 premiered on September 29, 2019, on ABC. It wrapped up with its 20th episode on May 10, 2020. In May 2020, the show was renewed for its third edition. The season could not premiere during the regular fall schedule of 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But now, ABC has come up with the final release date. ‘The Rookie’ season 3 is slated to premiere on January 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT.

The Rookie Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 3 marks the return of Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. Nolan has a son and he is divorced. Joining Fillion is Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, an LAPD training officer, engaged to defense attorney Wesley Evers. Richard T. Jones also makes a comeback as Sergeant Wade Grey and Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, an enthusiastic rookie officer. West is also gay and is in a relationship with Sterling Freeman. We also have Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, an ambitious rookie cop, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, the overbearing training officer.

The Rookie Season 3 Plot: What Can it be About?

Season 3 of ‘The Rookie’ has promised to alter the status quo of cop shows. The future episodes address issues such as police brutality and the Black Lives Matter movement. The storylines additionally touch on the social climate, which has changed due to recent incidents. During a discussion with ABC7’s Mark Brown, creator Alexi Hawley explained what can be expected in season 3. He said to Deadline: “It gave us a rare opportunity to really get into a lot of different topics. To talk about so many different aspects of policing – from stuff that happens on the streets to the stuff that happens on the stations, warts and all of the LAPD and policing in general, how hard it is to fire a bad cop, to make a change in the system.”

Season 3 sees the lead members of the LAPD team dealing with real-world issues. Writer Fredrick Kotto explained that this third edition dives deep into the dilemmas faced by cops on a daily basis. Some of the plots have never been shown on tv screens before. The episodes not only address issues of police brutality but also give detailed insights into the inner workings that lead to such issues; for instance, the dynamics of the internal affairs department.

The Rookie Trailer

You can watch the first-look official trailer for season 3 below:

Read More: Best Shows Like The Rookie