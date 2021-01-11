‘The Rookie’ season 3’s second episode sees Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper being assigned to a community policing center so that they can revive their station’s reputation in the community. And well, the current outing’s 3rd episode will pick up the story from where we left off this Sunday. Are Nolan and Harper successful? Well, if you wish to know more about the upcoming part, our preview covers it all!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 3 is slated to be released on January 17, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on ABC.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode is called ‘La Fiera’ Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Officer John Nolan’s mom makes an unannounced visit, which complicates his life; Sgt. Grey considers retiring.” You can also check out its official promo below:

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 3 Online?

Our recommendation to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘The Rookie’ is to tune in to ABC with a cable subscription and watch the season on your television screens at the aforementioned time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes the day after they air on the ABC official website. Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. Additionally, the show is available on Hulu. Already released episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 2 Recap:

In episode 1, we had seen Nolan suffering the repercussions of his actions. In the second episode, the focus falls on the Mid-Wilshire station, which tries its hands on some serious community service so that they can gain back the trust of the people. Unfortunately, Brandon Routh’s Doug Stanton enters the arrangement to make the situation tricky. Stanton is an eleven-year veteran of the LAPD and his views do not match with the rest of his teammates.

Here is the official synopsis of ‘In Justice’ as outlined by ABC: “Officer John Nolan and Officer Nyla Harper are assigned to a community policing center in an attempt to rebuild their station’s reputation in the community.” Harper helps Nolan but she is more realistic about their jobs and how society sees them. On the other hand, Jackson realizes the way his new training officer views the people he has been paid to serve and protect. Yes, change does not come at once and our officers are making that discovery at a slow and steady pace.

