‘The Rookie’ season 3’s third episode sees Officer John Nolan’s mother making a surprise visit. Of course, this new development complicates his life. On the other hand, Sgt. Grey considers retiring. And well, the current outing’s 3rd episode will pick up the story from where we left off this Sunday. So, if you wish to know more about the upcoming part, our preview covers it all!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ Season 3 Episode 4 is slated to be released on January 24, 2021, at 10 pm ET/ 9 pm CT on ABC.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The third episode is called ‘Sabotage’ Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Officer Jackson West’s relationship with his new training officer, Stanton, escalates, and he begins to work with Sgt. Grey to find a solution.” You can also check out its official promo below:

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

Our recommendation to enjoy spoiler-free episodes of ‘The Rookie’ is to tune in to ABC with a cable subscription and watch the season on your television screens at the aforementioned time slot. With an active cable login, you can also catch the latest episodes the day after they air on the ABC official website. Cord cutters have a host of options at their disposal. Live-streaming alternatives include YouTube Tv, Fubo Tv, DirecTv, and Sling Tv. Additionally, the show is available on Hulu. Already released episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 3 Recap:

In episode 2, Nolan’s mom pays him a surprise visit, saying that she has broken up with her fiance. When he says that he will be late, she tells him that she will settle herself in. Stanton and West visit a crime scene and believes that this is an incident of a gang massacre. When Nolan and Harper head out, they hear a woman screaming while another is destroying her AIR BnB house. Nolan enters the house and sees that a woman named Monica is on the verge of giving birth.

They take her to the hospital and Monica says that she needs another doctor. Harper arranges the same for her. Monica gives birth and the doctors inform Harper and Nolan that both the mom and baby are fine. As for the gang killing, Nolan tracks the criminal to be a person named Guillermo Sandoval, who points them to a person named La Fiera. Lopez investigates and discovers that La Fiera is in town on a college tour with her son. As the bullets start flying, Harper shoots the assailant in the hand and he jumps from the building to his death. Lopez reaches home and finds a gift on the table from La Fiera.

Read More: Best Shows Like The Rookie