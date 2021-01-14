Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a fantasy anime series that revolves around the eponymous group of legendary knights from the land of Britannia. The Sins were forced to disband after they were accused of treason. About ten years after this incident, Princess Elizabeth Liones sets out to find them. During her journey, she meets the seemingly youthful but lecherous owner of the Boat Hat tavern and his companion, a talking pig called Hawk. It is later revealed that he is Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath and the leader of the Sins. Together, they find the other six and convince them to help Elizabeth free the Liones Kingdom from the Holy Knights’ control.

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ premiered on October 5, 2014, and has become one of the most popular anime in recent years. Netflix has the license for the anime’s English release. Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special) premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

The 2nd episode of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5, titled ‘Encounter with the Unknown,’ is set to premiere on January 20, 2021, on TV Tokyo, BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Online?

As mentioned above, Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

In the season premiere episode of ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ Ban continues his search for Meliodas in the purgatory. Estarossa had kidnapped Elizabeth in the final episode of the last season. With the help of Sariel, Tarmiel, and Derieri, King tracks Estarossa down and begins fighting the entity to save Elizabeth from him. Gowther and Hawk are shown to fly towards the battle. Meanwhile, Merlin, Escanor, Gilthunder, and Hendrickson arrive in purgatory with Ludociel (in Margaret’s body) and are confronted by Chandler, Cusack, and Zeldris.

Elsewhere, Ban fights a dragon, which later turns out to be Meliodas, who breaks down while embracing his friend. In the next episode, Elizabeth might be recused from Estarossa clutches, and Ban might convince his former captain to return to Earth with him.

