While high fantasy anime are not rare, well-made ones with complex characters, strong worldbuilding, and a versatile magic system definitely are. This is what makes ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ a wholesome piece of entertainment. It is based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki and tells the story of the eponymous group of legendary knights from the land of Britannia. About a decade before the story begins, the Sins were accused of treason by the Holy Knights and forced to go into hiding. Now, Princess Elizabeth Liones sets out to find them and seek their help in defeating the corrupted Holy Knights.

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ originally premiered on October 5, 2014, and has come to be regarded as one of the most influential anime of recent years. Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 3, titled ‘Wholehearted Feelings,’ is set to release on January 27, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Ban and Meliodas converse after an emotional reunion. Meliodas is exasperated after learning that Ban came to Purgatory without any plans to get both of them out of there. He explains to his friend and subordinate that there are two types of monsters in Purgatory, the foreigners and the natives. The foreigners are the ones who come from other worlds and turn to dust when they are killed. On the other hand, the natives have physical forms. They hunt a native monster, during which Ban learns that Meliodas can’t use his legendary strength because he has been separated from his body. What Ban sees is a manifestation of Meliodas’ emotions.

They decide that if they want to get out of Purgatory, they have to go to Meliodas’ father, the Demon King himself. On their path, they run into a mysterious creature, who turns out to be Hawk’s older brother, Wild. Meliodas and Ban happily share their stories about Hawk. The episode ends as Wild joins the other two in their journey.

Elsewhere, the fight between Ludociel (in Margaret’s body) and Zeldris intensifies, with the latter casting a powerful spell called Ominous Nebula. Created by the Demon King, the spell rapidly heals the caster and nullifies magic attacks from enemies, making the caster impervious to physical or magical damage. After an argument breaks out between Escanor and Ludociel, Merlin convinces the Sin of Pride to help the leader of the Four Archangels of the Goddess Clan. In episode 3, Meliodas might reencounter his father. Ludociel might use Escanor’s The One ability to defeat Zeldris.

Read More: Best Nanatsu no Taizai Episodes, Ranked