Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high fantasy anime that revolves around the eponymous group of legendary knights from the land of Britannia. The Story begins when Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a personal mission to find these knights and convince them to help end the Holy Knights’ tyrannical rule over her kingdom. On her journey, she first meets Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath and the Seven Deadly Sins leader. As the series progresses, she recruits other Sins to her cause. But as soon as the Holy Knights are defeated, a new threat rises.

Since its premiere on October 5, 2014, the anime has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 4, titled ‘The Holy War’s Victims,’ is set to release on February 3, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, Meliodas and Ban make their way to the Demon King’s palace along with Wild, Hawk’s older brother. Wild reflects on the irony that he has to go to the Demon King to reach his brother. As their families become the main subject of conversation, Meliodas reveals that he has two younger brothers: Zeldris and Estarossa. This episode sheds light on Zeldris’ history through Meliodas’ perspective. He tells his companions that Zeldris used to look up to him. But Zeldris had his own share of secrets. Long before Meliodas met and fell in love with Elizabeth, Zeldris had found someone to love and protect. Zelda was a vampire, a race that served the demons.

Following Meliodas’ rebellion, Izraf, the vampire king, thought that it was the right time to break the shackles of his masters. However, the vampire uprising was crushed by the Demon King himself. Zeldris was sent to execute all vampires, but he chose to seal them because of his feelings for Zelda. When he returned 3,000 years later, he discovered that the seal had been broken. Later a local man told Zeldris that the Sins had killed all the vampires.

In Camelot, Escanor assumes the power of the One and uses the Divine Sword Escanor to destroy the Ominous Nebula. He overwhelms Zeldris, impaling him with the Divine Spear Escanor. In episode 4, the Camelot battle might conclude with a decisive victor. Zelda’s ultimate fate might be revealed. Meliodas, Ban, and Wild might finally reach the Demon King’s palace.

