‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is the anime adaptation of a high fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. It tells the story of seven legendary knights, known together as the Seven Deadly Sins, and their grand adventures. The anime begins when Princess Elizabeth Liones has her first encounter with Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath and the leader of the Sins.

Following its premiere on October 5, 2014, the anime has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 5, titled ‘A Sorrowful Blow,’ is set to release on February 10, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Escanor defeats Zeldris with his Divine Spear Escanor. But before he can kill the Prince of Demons, Escanor transforms into his night form, losing all his power. Ludociel steps forward to finish Zeldris off but is intercepted by Cusack and Chandler. Even these lesser demons prove to be formidable enemies. They make Ludociel bleed. Hendrickson requests Ludociel to heal Gilthunder, but the archangel says that he needs to preserve his strength.

While fighting both Cusack and Chandler by herself, Merlin reveals that she had earlier cast Double Impact, which exposes the demons to the elements against which they are most vulnerable. For Chandler, it’s lightning, while it’s wind for Cusack. The latter tries to take control of Merlin with Resonant but discovers that the Sin of Gluttony is ready for him.

In the purgatory, Meliodas and the Demon King figure out the truth about “Estarossa,” and Gowther’s 3000-year-old spell is broken. Everyone who has known either Estarossa or archangel Mael begins to feel a sudden void in their memories. The episode ends as Mael emerges from within Estarossa. In episode 5, every major character might have to deal with the effect of Mael’s return. Meliodas might ask his father to let him, Ban, and Wild leave purgatory.

