Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high fantasy anime with grand scope, multi-layered mythology, and complex characters. The series begins when Princess Elizabeth Liones begins her search for the legendary group of knights known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Following its premiere on October 5, 2014, the anime has garnered widespread critical acclaim. Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 6, titled ‘Rise Up Against Despair,’ is set to release on February 17, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Mael gradually remembers everything. He is horrified by the atrocities he has committed as Estarossa and feels deep remorse for causing the deaths of countless innocents and other members of the goddess clan. When he wonders who could have done this to him, Gowther steps forward and accepts responsibility. Mael demonstrates his vast power and nearly destroys the Sin of Lust until King intervenes. Gowther asks King to stop, not wanting him to be killed, but King counters by saying that the Sins must protect each other.

Tarmiel and Sariel realize that the Commandment inside their former comrade is consuming him. They warn Mael that he can’t have the Grace of Sun back if he still has the commandment in him. Derieri tells Elizabeth that she has a plan to save Mael. She then instructs Gowther to transmit what she is thinking into the minds of everyone except Mael. After King distracts Mael, Tarmiel and Sariel hold the archangel with all their might, and Derieri beats him up with the Combuster spell.

But when Derieri and Gowther try to extract the Commandment, Mael cries in agony, and a guilt-ridden Tarmiel lets him go. Mael subsequently impales Derieri’s last heart with Sabaki no Yari and absorbs the Commandment of Purity. In episode 6, Mael might emerge after taking in the Fourth Commandment. The fight between him and King, Gowther, and the rest might continue.

