Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high fantasy anime with an ambitious concept and complex characters. It follows Princess Elizabeth Liones, who embarks on an incredible journey to locate the legendary group of knights known as The Seven Deadly Sins and ask their help in ending the tyranny of holy knights. The first of the Seven Sins she meets is Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath and the leader of the Sins. With his help, she finds the rest one by one.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 7, titled ‘Hope, Discord, and Despair,’ is set to release on February 24, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, after Mael takes in the Commandment of Purity, he is encased in a bright cocoon of light. Suddenly, dark rays of light start to rain down from the cocoon. Tarmiel pleads to his brother to stop, but one of the dark rays hits him, seemingly killing him and Sariel. When Mael finally comes out of the cocoon, a terrified Hawk reads the archangel’s power level above 200,000.

Mael uses the Commandment of Love and casts Jiai no Kougyoku, nullifying the abilities of all of his opponents, but Gowther casts Sense Opener to free King, Elizabeth, Diane of the effects of Mael’s spell. The three Sins conclude that a collaborative attack might prove to be effective against the overpowered archangel. King casts the sixth form of Chastiefol, Yggdra Cloth, to cover himself in armor and proceeds to charge at Mael. Gowther uses the Kaleidoscope to create several copies of King to confuse Mael about which one is the real King, while Diane does her Drole’s Dance to enhance King’s abilities.

This attack initially seems successful, but then Mael casts Shinjitsu no Kane with the Truth Commandment to destroy Gowther’s illusions. Later in the battle, when he tries to use Jiai no Kougyoku again, Oslo intercepts and sacrifices himself to protect his king.

Diane uses her War Hammer Gideon to nullify Mael’s spells by dispersing them into the ground. But as she warns, the second time she does so, the Heaven’s Theatre shatters. Elizabeth prevents Diane from falling while Hawk catches an unconscious Gowther. King manages to overcome Mael’s nullifying curses and transforms into a fairy with fully grown wings. In episode 7, Mael and King’s fight might continue until one of them emerges as a clear victor.

