In the latest episode of ‘The Simpsons’, Homer and Marge get into an argument about Homer’s lack of ambition while visiting a museum in ancient Rome. The story takes up the period drama format where it is shown how Marge has always been an enabler for Homer’s decisions. It ends on a happy note and as usual, leaves behind another important learning, Simpsons style! Yes, with a terrific second part, season 32 is now all set to indulge us with more hilarious, relevant, and entertaining content. So, without further ado, let’s get to the details of the next episode.

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 Episode 3 scheduled to premiere on October 11, 2020, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on FOX. ‘The Simpsons’ follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to premiere every Sunday.

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Now Museum, Now You Don’t.’ As per Fox, its official synopsis goes as follows: “Lisa stays home from school to explore the wonders of Western art; each family member takes on the persona of a famous artist.”

Where to Watch The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 Episode 3 by tuning into FOX on the above-mentioned timeslot. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on FOX’s official website or mobile app. You can stream full episodes live or on-demand on FOX NOW, with a TV provider login. Moreover, the episode can also be streamed live with a subscription for Direct TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. The last season (season 31) is currently available on Hulu. Moreover, specific episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 2 Recap

The Simpsons are at the museum looking at an ancient Roman exhibit. Homer gets bored soon and Marge asks him if it would kill him to show some ambition in his life. Marge gets annoyed when she learns that Homer had skipped a training program for a day at the museum. The curator interrupts the couple and narrates the story of Obeseus the Wide. The tale introduces us to a poor, burly version of Homer, namely Obeseus, who works on a farm. His father sells him to slavery and buys an ox. Obeseus and his friends reach Rome to become gladiators. Here, he fights Rainier Wolfcastle in the arena and defeats him with his plow-dragging skills.

After Obeseus is spared, he makes a pact with his friends — if any of them ever get free they would do everything it takes to free the others. Fat Tony then asks if Obeseus will marry his daughter Majora. He also promises that if the gladiator agrees, he will set him free. After the marriage, Majora encourages Obeseus to become a senator. After several years, Senator Obeseus is a powerful man. But he has not set his fellow friends free. On the other hand, Majora asks her husband to kill the emperor and rule in his stead. However, following a major battle, Obeseus dies and Majora decides to commit suicide when she is interrupted by her daughter, Tina.

In the present, Homer surmises the story: “The moral of that story is clear– Marge is wrong and ambition is terrible.” Marge replies: “I just wanted you to go to one lousy training seminar.”

