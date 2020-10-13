In the latest episode of ‘The Simpsons’, titled ‘Now Museum, Now You Don’t’, Lisa decides to stay back home after ditching school. She wants to explore the beauty of Western art. The event becomes highly engaging when each family member dons the persona of a famous artist. Yes, with a terrific third part, season 32 is now all set to indulge us with more hilarious, relevant, and entertaining content. So, without further ado, let’s get to the details of the next episode.

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 Episode 4 scheduled to premiere on October 18, 2020, at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on FOX. ‘The Simpsons’ follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to premiere every Sunday.

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘Treehouse of Horror XXXI.’ As per Fox, its official synopsis goes as follows: “The annual terror-themed trilogy, including a frightening look at the 2020 election, parodies of Pixar and “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and a ninth birthday Lisa just can’t get over.”

Where to Watch The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘The Simpsons’ Season 32 Episode 4 by tuning into FOX on the above-mentioned timeslot. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on FOX’s official website or mobile app. You can stream full episodes live or on-demand on FOX NOW, with a TV provider login. Moreover, the episode can also be streamed live with a subscription for Direct TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Fubo TV. The last season (season 31) is currently available on Hulu. Moreover, specific episodes can also be bought on Amazon Prime Video.

The Simpsons Season 32 Episode 3 Recap

Lisa Simpson is down with a sickness and so, on her Marge’s insistence, she stays back home. She starts reading a book of art history where she glances through an entry for Leonardo Da Vinci. Flashback — and we reach Florence, Italy where ‘Lisanardo’ is making a police sketch for Chief Wiggum. There is then an argument between ‘Famous Ray’, ‘Original Ray’, and Little Caesar about who invented the pizza. Ralph Wiggum attends an art class and uses his feet to finger paint. When ‘Lisanardo’ joins the class, the rest of the students ignore her.

An upset Lisanardo’s drawing of Vitruvian Man becomes alive and he starts swaying to the Charleston dance. Her book on inventions gets stolen by Bart and her teacher uses the outlines to create destructive weapons that reduce a village to ashes. ‘Lisanardo’ retires to the countryside and writes The Da Vinci Code. In the present, Lisa narrates the story of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera and explains how the former became more famous than the latter. Toward the end of the episode, the character named Moe Szyslak starts humming to a song as he glances through a series of Van Gogh paintings. He sings: “Now it’s time for the story of Vincent Van Moe. Now the show is done, except the part where the chick goes ‘shhh…’”

