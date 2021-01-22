A ghostly and suspenseful drama, ‘The Sister’ is based on Neil Cross’ novel, ‘Burial.’ Interspersed with mystery and supernatural elements, the show keeps the viewers engaged right from the start. The first season is a four-part series that tells the story of Nathan, a seemingly docile family man trying to keep a dark secret hidden from his wife, Holly. When Bob, an occult investigator, resurfaces in Nathan’s life, his secret is terribly jeopardized.

The hauntings seem to never end, and we see Nathan trying his best to keep his filial life intact in the face of potential dangers. The first season of the psychological thriller series ends on a suspenseful note, which opens up multiple possibilities for the narrative to unfold further. If you are eager for ‘The Sister’ season 2, we have figured it for you!

The Sister Season 2 Release Date

‘The Sister’ season 1 released in its entirety on January 22, 2021, on Hulu. Ahead of its US premiere, the show released in the UK on October 26, 2020, on ITV, and wrapped up on October 29, 2020. It consists of four episodes with a runtime of an hour each.

The intriguing narrative leaves us wanting for more, but unfortunately, there hasn’t been any official announcement regarding its second season. Since season 1 is a four-part mini-series, it is unlikely that ‘The Sister’ will be renewed anytime soon. Talking about the show’s future, Amrita Acharia (Holly) stated that she loved working on the project and would be more than happy to be part of the second iteration, if the makers and the network decide to make one.

Emphasizing the open-ended season 1 finale, the actor stated that with a talented writer like Neil Cross (also the author of the eponymous novel upon which the show is based), there is certainly scope for a continuation of the storyline. Well, in the remote scenario that the network greenlights the show for a second season, we can expect ‘The Sister’ season 2 to release sometime in early 2022 on ITV, followed by a US release on Hulu, a few months later.

The Sister Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show features Russell Tovey as Nathan, and Amrita Acharia portrays his wife, Holly. Nina Toussaint-White essays the role of Jacki Hadley, a law enforcer and also Holly’s best friend. We can expect the above-mentioned cast members to return for the second season. We see Bertie Carvel as the ghost hunter, Bob Morrow.

At the end of the season, Bob enters a state of coma. If the writers decide to resurrect Bob’s character, we might as well expect him to return for the second season. However, this eventuality seems unlikely. Simone Ashley will perhaps essay the role of Elise, whose spirit continues to haunt Nathan.

The Sister Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘The Sister’ reveals a great deal in terms of the narrative mystery. It is disclosed that Bob is responsible for Elise’s murder as he plans to explore the occult dimension’s existence. His research pushes him to create the circumstances surrounding Elise’s death such that he can enter into a conversation with her spirit. When Nathan gets to know this fact after being kept in the dark for long, he ends up spiking Bob’s whiskey with sedatives and suffocates him.

Even though Bob doesn’t die, he becomes comatose. Yet, Nathan cannot divulge the truth about his compliance in Elise’s death to Holly (who also happens to be Elise’s sister). Nevertheless, they reconcile and are able to conceive a child. It seems to be a happy ending. However, Elise’s ghost refuses to leave Nathan as she is seen in the backseat of his car.

Season 2 will perhaps pick the story from this point and explore Nathan’s guilt further. The elaborate lies that he conjures to save his marriage stand at the risk of being exposed. We can also expect the story to follow Nathan and Holly’s child and how Elise’s spirit affects their parenthood. If Bob wakes up from his coma by certain narrative intervention, season 2 might get more complex and suspenseful. Jacki’s character pardons Nathan in the season 1 finale, but will she able to look through Nathan’s lies? If ‘The Sister’ season 2 comes out, we will perhaps have this answer and a supernatural mystery to enjoy.

