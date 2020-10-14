History nerds will definitely know about King Henry VIII, England’s king from 1509 to 1547, notoriously known for his six marriages. Well, he was originally married to Catherine of Aragon. The entire story of Henry VIII is covered in ‘The Tudors’ where we see how he even went against the Church to annul his marriage with his first wife. However, the show does not give us many insights into the individual journey of Catherine. But now, ‘The Spanish Princess’, Starz’s sequel to ‘The White Queen’ and ‘The White Princess’, gives us all the answers. It narrates the tale of Catherine as she sits beside King Henry VIII to preside over the most glamorous court in Europe.

Created as a limited series, the first eight episodes of the show aired from May 5, 2019, to June 23, 2019. The second batch, which has been branded by Starz as season 2, started airing from October 11, 2020. The premiere episode sees Catherine in a dilemma. She needs to decide if she should concentrate on the upcoming alliance with Spain or on her sleeping baby in the crib. Well, we will cover the details of episode 1 in our recap section. Let us now check out the release date and streaming options for the next part.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 2 premieres on October 18, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The show releases weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. It wraps up with its eighth episode on December 6, 2020.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Flodden’. It follows Henry as he invades France. On the other hand, a pregnant Catherine is left all alone to defend England from the Scottish King James IV. This is what eventually leads to the Battle of Flodden. You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Spanish Princess’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

In ‘Camelot’, the events take place in the Spring and Summer of 1511, accompanied by flashbacks to 1509. Catherine’s father reaches England to discuss an alliance against France. While Edward Stafford loses his eye in a joust, Lina conceives Oviedo’s child. Oviedo, General Howard, and Stafford put together their armies and meet up at an already decided site in Spain. However, they are betrayed by Ferdinand, who takes Navarre for himself while the Englishmen are distracted.

Prince Henry, Catherine and Henry VIII’s six-month-old son, dies after Catherine prays to the Lord to forgive her vanity. A heartbroken and furious Catherine gets a letter from her father. She then tells her people that she is English first and will not stop until she has a son. She and Henry decide to invade France without seeking Spain’s help.

