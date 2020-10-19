In the second episode of ‘The Spanish Princess’, we see Catherine mourning the death of her son. She wakes up to nightmares and King Henry assures her that they will be strong together. Later, it is also revealed that Catherine is pregnant again. Well, we will cover the details of episode 2 in our recap section. Let us now check out the release date and streaming options for the next part.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 3 premieres on October 25, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The show releases weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. It wraps up with its eighth episode on December 6, 2020.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Grief’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Starz: “While Catherine fights to restore her marriage after another tragedy, Meg too must find a way to restore Scotland after the bloody Battle of Flodden.” You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘The Spanish Princess’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, King Henry and Queen Catherine meet with their council where Henry states that this is the right time to attack France. But when General Howard says that if Henry perishes in battle, he would leave no heir, Catherine announces that she is pregnant. Henry declares: “The Queen carries my son as I shall carry the banner of England into France. We will be victorious.” On the other hand, Henry decides that Edmund must die.

In Scotland, King James’ army attacks the English soldiers. King Henry names Catherine the Regent of England and informs his people that she will be in charge while he is away at war. Winter and Spring arrive and Henry has not returned from France, yet. Queen Catherine meets with General Howard and discusses the raids on the Scottish border. She commands Howard to ride North and raise an army to thwart King James’ plans of invading England.

King Henry is successful in his conquest of France and Catherine prepares to join Howard and help him in gathering the army. As England prepares for their war against Scotland, they receive a note from Meg arranging a parley. But England does not withdraw and a fierce and bloody battle ensues. King James falls and England is victorious. Catherine goes back home and is eventually followed by the return of King Henry. Later, there is a feast but misfortune awaits the Queen. She delivers a stillborn boy.

