In the third episode of ‘The Spanish Princess’, we see Catherine and Henry dealing with the death of yet another child. The story also quietly introduces us to Anne Boleyn — who would rise to become one of the most scandalous queens in England’s history. Well, we will cover the details of episode 3 in our recap section. Let us now check out the release date and streaming options for the next part.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date:

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 4 premieres on November 1, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The show releases weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. It wraps up with its eighth episode on December 6, 2020.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Other Woman’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Starz: “As Meg jeopardizes everything for love, a pregnant Catherine wrestles with the sickening suspicion that Henry is being unfaithful.” You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘The Spanish Princess’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode, Anne mourns the loss of another son while Henry becomes eventually cold and distant toward his queen. Chaplain Thomas Wolsey, on the other hand, discusses England’s new relationship with France — although Catherine is against the idea. He suggests that Princess Mary should wed King Louis, rather than Catherine’s nephew. Meanwhile, Meg has a difficult time reigning over Scotland as an outsider. And later, Catherine learns that Henry had heeded Wolsey’s advice and is planning to marry Princess Mary with King Louis. However, at the wedding, Mary firmly replies, “No,” when she is asked if she will marry King Louis.

King Henry appoints him Archbishop of York. After Catherine’s counsel, princess Mary renounces her betrothal to Prince Charles and declares she will marry King Louis the 12th of France. Thomas More’s daughters Mary and Anne are picked by Henry to become Mary’s ladies on her journey to France. Later, Catherine and Henry reconcile and make passionate love. Once they return to England, Catherine pays a visit to Lina where she says that the king and queen have found each other again. She even goes ahead and attends a council meeting with Henry. But Wolsey looks on with disdain as he sees the royal couple being close once again. Catherine warns him that nobody can come between her and her husband.

Read More: Where Was The Spanish Princess Filmed?