In the 4th episode of ‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2, titled ‘The Other Woman’, we see what we had known we would witness all this while. Catherine grows increasingly suspicious that Henry is with another woman! And if you thought you knew who she is, you are wrong. This time, we meet Anne Hastings, not the scandalous Anne Boleyn. Well, we will cover the details of episode 4 in our recap section. But let us first check out the release date and streaming options for the next part.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 5 premieres on November 8, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The show releases weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. It wraps up with its eighth episode on December 6, 2020.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Plague’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Starz: “When the plague hits London, the court flees to Hampton Court but Maggie and Thomas More remain in the empty – and surprisingly romantic – palace.” You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

‘The Spanish Princess’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

In the 4th episode, Maggie Pole, in a bit to pacify Catherine, convinces William Compton to woo Anne Hastings. She then uses this turn of events to appeal to Henry that her betrothed is not to be trusted. Anne is unhappy in her marriage and flirts with almost everyone in court. Rumors are soon making rounds that she is sleeping with the king. Since Catherine is pregnant, Henry has been advised by Wolsey to not tough the queen. Anne is later sent away but she plants a seed of doubt in Henry’s mind that Catherine was not a virgin when he first married her.

Meg and Angus are discovered in bed and she seeks help from her brother. Catherine sends help in the form of Thomas Howard. Howard advises her to return to England. She does and appeals to Henry to help her. Catherine has a successful pregnancy, and she safely delivers a girl child named Mary. Henry is not happy and refuses to visit his daughter since he had wanted a boy. The episode wraps up with conclusive proof that Henry is indeed being unfaithful. Catherine follows her lady-in-waiting Bessie and witnesses her making out with the king.

