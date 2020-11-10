In the 5th episode of ‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2, titled ‘Plague’, we see the repercussions of the plague as it hits London. While the court flees to Hampton Court, Maggie and Thomas More stay back and discover newfound romance. Well, we will cover the details of episode 5 in our recap section. But let us first check out the release date and streaming options for the next part.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date:

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 6 premieres on November 15, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT. The show releases weekly episodes every Sunday at the same time slot. It wraps up with its eighth episode on December 6, 2020.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘The Field of Cloth of Gold’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by Starz: “A grand meeting in France forms the backdrop for a political clash of wits between Catherine and Wolsey – while back in London, rioting erupts.” You can watch its promo below:

Where to Stream The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

‘The Spanish Princess’ will air new episodes every Sunday at 8 pm ET on Starz. If you have a cable subscription for the channel, you can watch the show on your tv screens. Otherwise, you can catch the episodes online on the official website of Starz. Another way is to catch the series on the Starz app (available for download on iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon). For cord-cutters, cable-free, live-streaming platforms include Directv, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. New episodes, following their tv premiere, are available on Hulu. You can additionally rent the episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

In the 5th episode, the plague hits London and the court takes shelter in Wolsey’s abode at Hampton Court. Here, it is revealed that Bessie Blount is pregnant with Henry’s bastard. Maggie and Thomas More stay back at the palace, which is totally empty. The pair notices that their longing for each other has increased. At Hamptons, Wolsey is accused of having a hidden mistress and two bastards.

On the other hand, Wolsey warns Bessie that she will be sent away in disgrace if the child she is carrying is not a boy. Catherine is forced to keep Bessie as one of her ladies. After a few months, Bessie delivers and it is a boy — much to Henry’s happiness. Meanwhile, Edward informs Catherine that the French are paying Wolsey to influence King Henry. The queen then speaks with Henry and tells him about how Wolsey has been gathering so much wealth.

She also explains how the French is paying him to coerce Henry. Henry informs her that he already knows about this arrangement. He had himself brokered the deal and had given Wolsey his blessing to accept bribes. Henry adds that he knows Catherine, Edward Stafford, and Charlie Brandon do not like Wolsey. But for him, Wolsey is the only one who understands him and does his every bidding.

Read More: Where Was The Spanish Princess Filmed?