Welcome to the final preview of ‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2. Since the show was conceptualized as a two-season limited series, the eighth and last episode from the second season most likely serves as the series finale. And the conclusion is expected to wrap up all the storylines surrounding Queen Catherine. Do you wish to know how does the historical drama finally wind up? Well, we have you covered!

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 8 premieres on November 29, 2020, on Starz, at 8 pm ET and 7 pm CT.

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth and final episode of ‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 is titled ‘Peace’. Here is the official synopsis of the episode: “As Henry loses himself to madness, the stakes have never been higher for Catherine. Her husband has become a threat to her life.” Check out the promo below!

The Spanish Princess Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

‘The Spanish Princess’ season 2 episode 7 is titled ‘Faith’. Following Wolsey and Catherine’s temporary truce for peace, the duo gathers pro-Protestant people and burns them. Meanwhile, the Queen struggles to stick to King Henry who is upset after she loses another child.

An increasingly paranoid Henry imprisons Edward Stafford in the Tower on charges of treason. Earlier, Edward had helped Catherine into her chambers. But then, he is arrested on account of invading the Queen’s private rooms. Although Catherine believes that the charges are ridiculous, Henry thinks otherwise. Eventually, the King orders Edward’s execution and the latter loses his head.

On the other hand, the affair between Maggie Pole and Sir Thomas More reaches an abrupt end. When Maggie visits Thomas in his home, she discovers him owning a ghastly torture device. When she confronts him, he says that he will stand by his choices, no matter what. He believes torturing people into confession is a virtue. But Maggie is not of the same opinion. According to her, the screams of tortured people is not something to be dealt with without remorse. She makes the final call of leaving Thomas.

Meg continues to plead for her annulment and her inheritance. She seeks Henry and Catherine’s help but they deny any assistance. In fact, they decide to support Angus. Catherine tells Angus to spread the word that Meg and Albany have a romance. Only then, the Pope will refuse Meg’s annulment.

