‘The Stand’ is the tv adaptation of Stephen King’s 1978-published eponymous novel. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the story revolves around the survivors of a highly contagious and near-fatal strain of influenza, called Captain Trips. The virus has almost ended the entire human race. Using flashbacks and a non-linear narrative, ‘The Stand’ highlights the onset of the pandemic and then, its aftermath a few months later.

The premiere episode, which dropped on December 17, 2020, kicks off in Boulder, Colorado. The locality houses several survivors who have come together to form a new society. Harold Lauder holds the responsibility of exploring abandoned buildings and retrieving dead bodies. The corpses are hoarded into ships and sent off. Yes, it is a pretty dismal job. We also get an insight into Harold’s background when he was living in Ogunquit, Maine, and had witnessed the start of the pandemic. He had an infatuation for a girl named Frannie and when everyone got infected, strangely, he felt fine. But he rarely showed any remorse or empathy for the ones who died around him. Eventually, the two made their way to Colorado where they are currently based.

We additionally meet Stu Redman in Arnette, Texas, and he is another one immune to this virus. He has a good relationship with Dr. Jim Ellis, who suggests that Stu should partake in lab tests to help develop a vaccine and save the world. However, after a series of unfortunate events, Stu is forced to flee from the building. The episode wraps up with Harold having a weird dream. He is tethered in a dark, foggy location, surrounded by rugged rocks and neon signs. He sees shadows of some dancers and there is a wolf seated a couple of feet away. A man approaches but before Harold can even get a proper look at him, he wakes up.

Well, after a twisted, racy premiere that forced us to reach out to our hand-sanitizers, let us now cover the details of ‘The Stand’ episode 2.

The Stand Episode 2 Release Date:

‘The Stand’ season 1 episode 2 is slated to premiere on December 24, 2020, on CBS All Access at Midnight ET. The mini-series consists of nine episodes.

The Stand Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Pocket Savior’. This episode is expected to shed further light on the weird dreams, seen by the three protagonists — Stu, Harold, and Frannie. What does the wolf signify? Who is that unknown, unseen man? And what does the cornfield signify? Again, the premiere hints at a conspiracy theory when it comes to the pandemic — something that has consumed Harold’s thoughts. Is his suspicion correct? On the other hand, we know that currently, Harold, Stu, and Frannie are all residing in Colorado. But there is a strange love triangle — Stu and Frannie are together. How did this happen and how does this affect Harold since he appears to hate both of them? Well, the second episode might not give us all the answers but it will surely take the plot a little further.

Where to Stream The Stand Episode 2 Online?

The ideal way to watch ‘The Stand’ is to stream it on CBS All Access as and when new episodes land on the platform. The plans begin at $5.99 a month for the ad-supported version. There are also additional commercial-free options for a higher rate. Moreover, CBS All Access currently offers a one week free trial for new subscribers. There are also live-streaming services where you can catch ‘The Stand’ without a cable subscription — such as Directv. ‘The Stand’ is additionally included with CBS All Access on Amazon Prime Video.

